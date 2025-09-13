Cricket Diplomacy: Controversy Over India-Pakistan Match

Maharashtra's opposition parties have launched criticism against the BJP and BCCI over the scheduled India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket clash on September 14. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray questioned the ethics behind allowing such a match, suggesting it disrespects the memory of those lost to terror attacks.

Senior Congress figures termed the decision as a diplomatic misstep, with spokesperson Sachin Sawant labeling it an insult to the relatives of the Pahalgam terror attack victims. The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) condemned what it saw as a revelation of the government's alleged dual standards.

Meanwhile, BJP minister Ashish Shelar defended the choice, claiming separation between sports and bilateral politics is crucial. As the debate rages on, opposition leaders point to inconsistencies in the current administration's stance on India-Pakistan relations and national interest.

