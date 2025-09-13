Left Menu

Cricket Diplomacy: Controversy Over India-Pakistan Match

Opposition parties in Maharashtra criticize the BJP and BCCI for proceeding with an India-Pakistan cricket match amidst ongoing tensions. Leaders argue it dishonors victims of terror attacks while the government defends the decision as necessary for international sports diplomacy. The controversy highlights perceived double standards in political stances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-09-2025 08:17 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 08:17 IST
Cricket Diplomacy: Controversy Over India-Pakistan Match
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's opposition parties have launched criticism against the BJP and BCCI over the scheduled India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket clash on September 14. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray questioned the ethics behind allowing such a match, suggesting it disrespects the memory of those lost to terror attacks.

Senior Congress figures termed the decision as a diplomatic misstep, with spokesperson Sachin Sawant labeling it an insult to the relatives of the Pahalgam terror attack victims. The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) condemned what it saw as a revelation of the government's alleged dual standards.

Meanwhile, BJP minister Ashish Shelar defended the choice, claiming separation between sports and bilateral politics is crucial. As the debate rages on, opposition leaders point to inconsistencies in the current administration's stance on India-Pakistan relations and national interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
John Daly's Unfortunate Record: A 19-Stroke Saga on the PGA Tour Champions

John Daly's Unfortunate Record: A 19-Stroke Saga on the PGA Tour Champions

 Global
2
Anthony Martial Joins Monterrey: A New Chapter in Mexican Football

Anthony Martial Joins Monterrey: A New Chapter in Mexican Football

 Global
3
Ozak AI and Pyth: Catalyzing the Future of Real-Time Financial Data

Ozak AI and Pyth: Catalyzing the Future of Real-Time Financial Data

 United States
4
PM to inaugurate projects, address public meeting virtually from Lengpui airport near Aizawl.

PM to inaugurate projects, address public meeting virtually from Lengpui air...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025