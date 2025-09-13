Left Menu

Neymar's World Cup Dilemma: Fitness the Key to Inclusion

Brazil's coach Carlo Ancelotti emphasizes Neymar's physical condition as a decisive factor for his inclusion in the national team for the upcoming World Cup. Despite his talent, Neymar was previously omitted due to fitness issues. Ancelotti encourages Neymar to focus on preparation for a potential return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 11:34 IST
Neymar's World Cup Dilemma: Fitness the Key to Inclusion
Neymar

Coach Carlo Ancelotti of Brazil has highlighted Neymar's fitness as the primary factor determining his inclusion in the national team for the forthcoming World Cup. Neymar, omitted from recent qualifiers, must prove his physical readiness to secure a spot, despite his undeniable talent, Ancelotti stated.

Neymar's last appearance in the iconic yellow jersey was in October 2023, post which he has been battling knee ligament injuries hampering his return. Ancelotti stresses that Neymar's skill in football is well-recognized but reaffirms that its full potential is only reachable through optimal physical condition.

With Brazil already qualified, Ancelotti envisions Neymar in a central role, positioning him as an attacking midfielder or striker. The coach communicated with Neymar, explaining the importance of focusing on his physical preparation for the World Cup challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Narendra Modi reaches Kuki-dominated Churachandpur in Manipur, to lay foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore.

PM Narendra Modi reaches Kuki-dominated Churachandpur in Manipur, to lay fou...

 India
2
Cyber Fraud Crackdown: Key Accused Arrested in Kerala

Cyber Fraud Crackdown: Key Accused Arrested in Kerala

 India
3
Security Forces Achieve Major Success Against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

Security Forces Achieve Major Success Against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

 India
4
Price Cut Prescription: NPPA Directs Pharma Companies to Lower Drug Costs

Price Cut Prescription: NPPA Directs Pharma Companies to Lower Drug Costs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025