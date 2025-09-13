Neymar's World Cup Dilemma: Fitness the Key to Inclusion

Coach Carlo Ancelotti of Brazil has highlighted Neymar's fitness as the primary factor determining his inclusion in the national team for the forthcoming World Cup. Neymar, omitted from recent qualifiers, must prove his physical readiness to secure a spot, despite his undeniable talent, Ancelotti stated.

Neymar's last appearance in the iconic yellow jersey was in October 2023, post which he has been battling knee ligament injuries hampering his return. Ancelotti stresses that Neymar's skill in football is well-recognized but reaffirms that its full potential is only reachable through optimal physical condition.

With Brazil already qualified, Ancelotti envisions Neymar in a central role, positioning him as an attacking midfielder or striker. The coach communicated with Neymar, explaining the importance of focusing on his physical preparation for the World Cup challenge.

