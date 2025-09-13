Uddhav Thackeray Calls for Boycott of India-Pakistan Cricket Match

Uddhav Thackeray, the chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), has taken a strong stance against the scheduled cricket match between India and Pakistan, expressing it as an affront to the nation's sentiments. He argues that while Indian soldiers are sacrificing their lives at the borders, engaging in a cricket match with Pakistan undermines their sacrifices.

During a press conference held in Mumbai, Thackeray announced plans for statewide protests, urging citizens to express their opposition to the event. He emphasized that boycotting the match could serve as a statement to the global community regarding India's firm stance on terrorism.

Thackeray criticized the BJP-led Central government, describing the match as a mockery of patriotism. He recalled an anecdote involving his father, Bal Thackeray, who once told Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad that cricket would not resume until acts of terror against India by Pakistan were halted.