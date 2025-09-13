Formation of National Sports Board Set to Revamp Indian Sports Governance

The eagerly anticipated National Sports Board (NSB), a key component of the National Sports Governance Act, is expected to be constituted by the end of December. This development marks a significant milestone in Indian sports governance.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed the full implementation of the Act by January, highlighting the NSB's authority to grant or suspend affiliations with sports federations and monitor their financial practices. A sports ministry source stated that regulations to implement the act are being framed, with details still under wraps.

The NSB will consist of a chairperson and its members, appointed by the central government, possessing expertise in public administration, sports governance, and related fields. Additionally, a National Sports Tribunal is being set up to handle legal disputes, while an election panel will oversee fair elections within sports federations.

(With inputs from agencies.)