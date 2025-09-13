Left Menu

Formation of National Sports Board Set to Revamp Indian Sports Governance

The National Sports Board (NSB) will be constituted by December to oversee sports governance in India. It will have authority over federation affiliations and financial practices. The NSB, along with a Tribunal, will be part of the National Sports Governance Act, with full implementation by January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 14:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The eagerly anticipated National Sports Board (NSB), a key component of the National Sports Governance Act, is expected to be constituted by the end of December. This development marks a significant milestone in Indian sports governance.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed the full implementation of the Act by January, highlighting the NSB's authority to grant or suspend affiliations with sports federations and monitor their financial practices. A sports ministry source stated that regulations to implement the act are being framed, with details still under wraps.

The NSB will consist of a chairperson and its members, appointed by the central government, possessing expertise in public administration, sports governance, and related fields. Additionally, a National Sports Tribunal is being set up to handle legal disputes, while an election panel will oversee fair elections within sports federations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

