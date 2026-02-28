Tragic Love: Fatal Ending in Jalgaon

In a tragic turn of events, a man allegedly shot dead the married woman he loved before ending his own life in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, authorities disclosed.

The alarming incident occurred in Akulkheda village within Chopda taluka. The woman's husband reported that upon returning from school, their daughter discovered her mother, Anita Patil, and Devanand Dhangar, in a blood-soaked scene.

Preliminary investigations suggest that an Instagram-fueled relationship between Anita and Dhangar spiraled into a fatal confrontation following an argument. The case remains under further investigation by the police.

