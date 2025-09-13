Left Menu

Indian Golfers Dilawari and Bakshi Shine at Swiss Ladies Open

Ridhima Dilawari and Hitaashee Bakshi were the only Indian golfers to make the cut at the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open. Both finished at T23 with an impressive score of 2-under 140. Meanwhile, defending champion Alice Hewson leads with a two-shot advantage at nine under par after 36 holes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zug | Updated: 13-09-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 14:46 IST
Indian Golfers Dilawari and Bakshi Shine at Swiss Ladies Open
  • Country:
  • Georgia

Ridhima Dilawari and Hitaashee Bakshi stood out as the sole Indian representatives to make the cut at the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open. Both showcased impressive golfing skills, shooting 71-69 to secure a spot at T23 in challenging conditions at the Par-71 Golfpark Holzhäusern.

England's Alice Hewson, a two-time LET winner, currently leads with a consistent performance that left her nine under par after 36 holes. She overcame initial bogeys to score a remarkable second round of 67, aided significantly by guidance from her sports psychologist.

The tournament observed a competitive leaderboard, with Walsh and Kemp just two shots behind Hewson. Ultimately, 67 players made the cut at one-over par, promising intriguing competition as the event progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
In Operation Sindoor, 'valiant sons' of Manipur played key role: PM Modi in Imphal.

In Operation Sindoor, 'valiant sons' of Manipur played key role: PM Modi in ...

 India
2
Towering Collapse: Silo Disaster Strikes Bharat Coking Coal Limited

Towering Collapse: Silo Disaster Strikes Bharat Coking Coal Limited

 India
3
The Ability Dialogues 4.0: Bridging Forces and Civil Society for Disability Inclusion

The Ability Dialogues 4.0: Bridging Forces and Civil Society for Disability ...

 India
4
Centre working on several projects to address issue of floods in Manipur: Modi in Imphal.

Centre working on several projects to address issue of floods in Manipur: Mo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025