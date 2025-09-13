Indian Golfers Dilawari and Bakshi Shine at Swiss Ladies Open
Ridhima Dilawari and Hitaashee Bakshi were the only Indian golfers to make the cut at the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open. Both finished at T23 with an impressive score of 2-under 140. Meanwhile, defending champion Alice Hewson leads with a two-shot advantage at nine under par after 36 holes.
Ridhima Dilawari and Hitaashee Bakshi stood out as the sole Indian representatives to make the cut at the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open. Both showcased impressive golfing skills, shooting 71-69 to secure a spot at T23 in challenging conditions at the Par-71 Golfpark Holzhäusern.
England's Alice Hewson, a two-time LET winner, currently leads with a consistent performance that left her nine under par after 36 holes. She overcame initial bogeys to score a remarkable second round of 67, aided significantly by guidance from her sports psychologist.
The tournament observed a competitive leaderboard, with Walsh and Kemp just two shots behind Hewson. Ultimately, 67 players made the cut at one-over par, promising intriguing competition as the event progresses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
