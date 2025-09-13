Left Menu

Widow Calls for Boycott of India-Pakistan Cricket Match After Terror Attack

Updated: 13-09-2025 19:01 IST
Widow Calls for Boycott of India-Pakistan Cricket Match After Terror Attack
In the wake of a tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Aishanya, the widow of slain Kanpur businessman Shubham Dwivedi, has called for a boycott of the India-Pakistan cricket match scheduled for the Asia Cup 2025 this Sunday. She lambasted the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their decision to proceed despite the deaths of 26 civilians, including her husband.

Aishanya expressed profound disappointment, labeling the BCCI's move as ''deeply insensitive'' and accused the board of ignoring the victims' families. She urged the public to abstain from watching the match on television, emphasizing that not tuning in would disrupt viewership and financial benefits.

Furthermore, Aishanya criticized the silence of Indian cricketers and implored them to refuse to play against Pakistan. She argued that revenue from the match could fund terrorism, reinforcing her call for sponsors and broadcasters to withdraw support. She insisted that a public boycott could initiate necessary change.

