BCCI Power Play: New Representatives Set for AGM and Election

Ahead of the BCCI's AGM and general elections on September 28, prominent cricket figures like Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh, and others have been nominated as representatives for various associations. The elections, mainly for the role of president, will finalize board positions, with the agenda highlighting the post-AGM scenario.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-09-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 19:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

As the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) prepares for its Annual General Meeting and crucial general elections on September 28, several key figures from the cricket world have emerged as representatives for the BCCI's Full Members. Among the notable names confirmed on Saturday are former captain Sourav Ganguly, ex-spinner Harbhajan Singh, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, and IPL chairman Arun Singh Dhumal.

The Cricket Association of Bengal has appointed Ganguly, who also served as BCCI president previously, as its representative. Harbhajan Singh will represent the Punjab Cricket Association. Devajit Saikia and Arun Singh Dhumal will stand for the Assam Cricket Association and Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association, respectively.

This pivotal AGM will focus on electing a new president, following Roger Binny's departure. Despite several board positions being up for election, a majority are expected to remain unchanged. Interested parties were given until September 12 to submit representatives, with any objections to be examined before releasing the final electoral roll.

