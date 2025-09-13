Ryan Crouser's Remarkable Shot Put World Championship Triumph

In an exhilarating display of athletic prowess, Ryan Crouser clinched his third world championship in shot put, equaling his tally of Olympic golds. Remarkably, without a throw all year prior to the event, Crouser managed a stunning 22.34-meter put to capture gold. The feat was hailed by World Athletics president Sebastian Coe as highly anticipated and did not disappoint.

Uziel Munoz of Mexico astonished spectators by setting a national record with a final throw of 21.97 meters, earning him a surprise silver medal. Meanwhile, Italy's Leonardo Fabbri secured bronze, narrowly surpassing New Zealand's Tom Walsh based on a superior second throw. Walsh, the former champion from 2017, barely missed out on the podium, settling for a fourth-place finish.

Crouser, sidelined by an elbow injury for the past year, was a contentious choice for the U.S. team. Yet, he proved his mettle with a progressive series of throws culminating in his world-beating fifth effort. Celebrating his 12th gold in the last 16 world championships for the U.S., Crouser reflected on the challenges he overcame and the influence of fellow athlete Joe Kovacs.

(With inputs from agencies.)