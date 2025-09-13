Left Menu

India's Historic Davis Cup Win Against Switzerland

India advanced to the Davis Cup Qualifiers for the first time by defeating Switzerland 3-1 in the World Group I tie. Sumit Nagal's decisive victory in the singles match played a crucial role, marking India's first European win in 32 years. Captain Rohit Rajpal celebrated his first significant overseas triumph.

In a historic achievement, India advanced to the Davis Cup Qualifiers for the first time after securing a 3-1 victory over Switzerland in the World Group I tie. The win marked India's first triumph on European soil in 32 years.

Sumit Nagal, a key player in the singles matches, defeated aggressive Swiss teenager Henry Bernet in straight sets, clinching the win and etching his name into India's tennis history. This victory gave India the necessary edge against their rivals.

Captain Rohit Rajpal celebrated his first significant win since taking charge, guiding the team to this milestone after previous challenges against other European teams. India will look forward to the upcoming Davis Cup Qualifiers set for January 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

