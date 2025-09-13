India's Historic Davis Cup Win Against Switzerland

In a historic achievement, India advanced to the Davis Cup Qualifiers for the first time after securing a 3-1 victory over Switzerland in the World Group I tie. The win marked India's first triumph on European soil in 32 years.

Sumit Nagal, a key player in the singles matches, defeated aggressive Swiss teenager Henry Bernet in straight sets, clinching the win and etching his name into India's tennis history. This victory gave India the necessary edge against their rivals.

Captain Rohit Rajpal celebrated his first significant win since taking charge, guiding the team to this milestone after previous challenges against other European teams. India will look forward to the upcoming Davis Cup Qualifiers set for January 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)