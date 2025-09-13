Germany Dominates Japan to Reach Davis Cup Final 8

Germany has made a significant stride in the tennis world by securing their place in the Davis Cup Final 8 following a resounding 4-0 victory over Japan. This advancement was set in motion on Friday when Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz delivered a stellar performance in the doubles match.

Meanwhile, Argentina also carved out a spot in the finals after a flawless 3-0 lead against the Netherlands. Andres Molteni and Horacio Zeballos defeated the Dutch team in straight sets, showcasing excellent coordination and skill.

In another notable match, Australia's Alex de Minaur faced a challenging bout against Belgium's Raphael Collignon, ultimately losing. Despite the setback, Australia's captain and players maintain an optimistic outlook for resilience in upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)