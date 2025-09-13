Germany Dominates Japan to Reach Davis Cup Final 8
Germany secured their spot in the Davis Cup Final 8 with a decisive victory over Japan. Argentina and Belgium also showed strong performances, with Argentina defeating the Netherlands and Belgium leading against Australia. The tournament continues with high stakes, as teams aim for the November finals in Bologna.
Germany has made a significant stride in the tennis world by securing their place in the Davis Cup Final 8 following a resounding 4-0 victory over Japan. This advancement was set in motion on Friday when Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz delivered a stellar performance in the doubles match.
Meanwhile, Argentina also carved out a spot in the finals after a flawless 3-0 lead against the Netherlands. Andres Molteni and Horacio Zeballos defeated the Dutch team in straight sets, showcasing excellent coordination and skill.
In another notable match, Australia's Alex de Minaur faced a challenging bout against Belgium's Raphael Collignon, ultimately losing. Despite the setback, Australia's captain and players maintain an optimistic outlook for resilience in upcoming matches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
