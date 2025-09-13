Left Menu

Germany Dominates Japan to Reach Davis Cup Final 8

Germany secured their spot in the Davis Cup Final 8 with a decisive victory over Japan. Argentina and Belgium also showed strong performances, with Argentina defeating the Netherlands and Belgium leading against Australia. The tournament continues with high stakes, as teams aim for the November finals in Bologna.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 21:21 IST
Germany Dominates Japan to Reach Davis Cup Final 8
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany has made a significant stride in the tennis world by securing their place in the Davis Cup Final 8 following a resounding 4-0 victory over Japan. This advancement was set in motion on Friday when Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz delivered a stellar performance in the doubles match.

Meanwhile, Argentina also carved out a spot in the finals after a flawless 3-0 lead against the Netherlands. Andres Molteni and Horacio Zeballos defeated the Dutch team in straight sets, showcasing excellent coordination and skill.

In another notable match, Australia's Alex de Minaur faced a challenging bout against Belgium's Raphael Collignon, ultimately losing. Despite the setback, Australia's captain and players maintain an optimistic outlook for resilience in upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Abhishek Sharma: Rising Star of India's T20 Cricket

Abhishek Sharma: Rising Star of India's T20 Cricket

 United Arab Emirates
2
DRI Seizes Pakistani Goods Worth Rs 12 Crore at Navi Mumbai Port

DRI Seizes Pakistani Goods Worth Rs 12 Crore at Navi Mumbai Port

 India
3
Political Shakeup in Nepal: A Turn for Democracy

Political Shakeup in Nepal: A Turn for Democracy

 Nepal
4
Shamim and Jaker's Heroics Pull Bangladesh from the Brink

Shamim and Jaker's Heroics Pull Bangladesh from the Brink

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025