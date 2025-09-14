Asalanka's Triumph: Sri Lanka's Victory Over Bangladesh with Dramatic Powerplay
Sri Lanka achieved a commanding win over Bangladesh in the Asia Cup cricket match, mainly through remarkable bowling by pacers Nuwan Thushara and Dushmantha Chameera. Bangladesh crumbled early, setting the stage for Sri Lanka's successful chase, buoyed by contributions from Wanindu Hasaranga and Kamil Mishara. This win enhances Sri Lanka's net run rate significantly.
In a thrilling Asia Cup encounter, Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka credited the first two overs, masterfully bowled by pacers Nuwan Thushara and Dushmantha Chameera, for laying the foundation for their win against Bangladesh on Saturday.
The dynamic duo quickly sent Bangladesh openers Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain Emon back to the pavilion with no runs on the board, effectively reducing their opposition to a precarious 0/2. Crippled from the start, Bangladesh could only muster a modest 139/5, which Sri Lanka chased down in just 14.4 overs, losing four wickets along the way.
Asalanka praised spinner Wanindu Hasaranga whose skillful play returned an impressive 2/25. Celebrating the victory, Asalanka highlighted the game as a 'dream start' that significantly boosted their net run rate. Meanwhile, Bangladesh faces an uphill battle to advance in the tournament, needing a significant win against Afghanistan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
