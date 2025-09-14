Peres Jepchirchir's Dazzling Sprint Clinches Women’s Marathon Gold

Peres Jepchirchir etched her name into the annals of athletics history with a stunning sprint finish at the World Athletics Championships' women's marathon on Sunday. Racing at Tokyo's National Stadium, the 31-year-old Kenyan clocked in at 2:24:43, narrowly beating Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa.

Jepchirchir, who clinched Olympic gold in Sapporo in 2021, wasn't expecting the energy surge she found to win gold in Tokyo's challenging humidity. 'The heat was intense,' she stated, 'but I found some hidden energy for that final push.'

Uruguay saw a historic moment as Julia Paternain claimed a surprise third place, earning her nation its first world championship medal in athletics. Meanwhile, key contenders advanced in the women's hurdles and hammer throw, though Jakob Ingebrigtsen faced disappointment as he failed to pass the 1,500m heats.