Peres Jepchirchir's Dazzling Sprint Clinches Women’s Marathon Gold

Peres Jepchirchir won the women's marathon at the World Athletics Championships, defeating Tigst Assefa in a close sprint. Julia Paternain made history for Uruguay with a third-place finish. Meanwhile, other athletes advanced in various events, although Jakob Ingebrigtsen faced an unexpected setback in the 1,500 meters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2025 09:07 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 09:07 IST
Peres Jepchirchir's Dazzling Sprint Clinches Women's Marathon Gold
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Peres Jepchirchir etched her name into the annals of athletics history with a stunning sprint finish at the World Athletics Championships' women's marathon on Sunday. Racing at Tokyo's National Stadium, the 31-year-old Kenyan clocked in at 2:24:43, narrowly beating Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa.

Jepchirchir, who clinched Olympic gold in Sapporo in 2021, wasn't expecting the energy surge she found to win gold in Tokyo's challenging humidity. 'The heat was intense,' she stated, 'but I found some hidden energy for that final push.'

Uruguay saw a historic moment as Julia Paternain claimed a surprise third place, earning her nation its first world championship medal in athletics. Meanwhile, key contenders advanced in the women's hurdles and hammer throw, though Jakob Ingebrigtsen faced disappointment as he failed to pass the 1,500m heats.

