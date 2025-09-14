Left Menu

Olympic Medallist Aman Sehrawat Disqualified for Overweight at World Championship

Olympic medallist Aman Sehrawat was disqualified from the World Championship in Zagreb for being overweight by 1.7kg. The 22-year-old, who had trained at Chhattrasal Stadium and was a strong medal contender, failed to make weight despite arriving early for acclimatization. The Indian contingent is surprised and disappointed.

Updated: 14-09-2025 13:45 IST
Olympic medallist Aman Sehrawat faced disqualification from the World Championship in Zagreb due to being overweight by 1.7 kilograms. This development marks a significant setback for the Indian wrestling team.

Aman, a bronze medallist at the Paris Games last year, could not meet the required 57 kg weight category for men's freestyle wrestling. His weight discrepancy puzzled and disappointed the Indian contingent present at the competition.

Having arrived in Zagreb on August 25 for acclimatization, Aman had ample time to manage his weight. Despite this, the promising 22-year-old athlete, who trains at Delhi's renowned Chhattrasal Stadium, failed to qualify, raising concerns within the team.



