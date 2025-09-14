Left Menu

Marquez Masterclass: Resilient Win at San Marino Grand Prix

Marc Marquez claimed a thrilling victory at the San Marino Grand Prix, overcoming rival Marco Bezzecchi. After crashing in the sprint, Marquez regained form, taking another step towards the MotoGP title. With 11 season wins, Marquez is now poised to secure his seventh championship in Japan.

MotoGP

In a spectacular display of skill and resilience, Ducati's Marc Marquez emerged victorious at the San Marino Grand Prix, brilliantly withstanding a fierce challenge from Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi. This win marked a significant comeback for Marquez, who crashed out of the lead during Saturday's sprint race.

Starting from the second row, Marquez overtook Bezzecchi on lap 12 and maintained the lead, securing his 11th win and setting a new record with 512 points — the most ever scored by a MotoGP rider in a single season. Marquez's victory celebration encapsulated the triumph of the day, as he unzipped his leathers on the podium in a matador-like fashion.

With a commanding 182-point lead, Marquez is within striking distance of his seventh championship title at the upcoming Japanese Grand Prix. Despite six races remaining, the seasoned rider needs only to outscore his brother Alex by three points to clinch the title, underscoring his dominance in the current season.

