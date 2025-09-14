Left Menu

Tara Davis-Woodhall's Stellar Leap to Glory

Tara Davis-Woodhall delivered a remarkable performance at the world championships, securing a decisive victory in the long jump final with a leap of 7.13 metres. Defending her Olympic glory from the previous year, she outperformed all competitors, with Germany's Malaika Mihambo and Colombia's Natalia Linares taking silver and bronze respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 14-09-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 19:55 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

Tara Davis-Woodhall soared to victory at the world championships with a dominating 7.13-metre jump in the long jump final, showcasing her prowess once again after an Olympic gold triumph last year.

The American athlete secured her title with a promising start, landing 7.08 metres on her first attempt, a benchmark unmatchable by her competitors. Progressing with consistency, her fourth jump clinched her the world crown.

Behind her, Germany's Malaika Mihambo settled for silver, capping at 6.99 metres, and Colombia's Natalia Linares celebrated a personal best of 6.92 metres, earning the bronze medal.

