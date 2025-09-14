England's Unstoppable Women's World Cup Journey: A Record-Breaking Triumph

England's relentless charge in the Women's World Cup continued unabated as they crushed Scotland 40-8, recording six tries in a dominating display on Sunday. The victory not only took them into the semi-finals but also set a world record for consecutive test wins, with Kelsey Clifford starring by scoring twice.

The English squad proved their supremacy with four first-half tries, capitalizing on every opportunity at Bristol's Ashton Gate stadium. Aitchison's remarkable performance with five successful conversions took her tally to 15 points, overshadowing Scotland's efforts which peaked with an early penalty and a last-gasp try by Rhona Lloyd.

While Scotland showed brief flashes of resistance, England's superiority was evident as they maintained their winning streak over their northern rivals, a feat they have sustained for 26 years. As England prepares to face France next, their unstoppable momentum suggests they are strong contenders for the World Cup title.