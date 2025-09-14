Left Menu

England's Unstoppable Women's World Cup Journey: A Record-Breaking Triumph

England's women's team continued their World Cup dominance with a resounding 40-8 victory over Scotland, marking their 31st consecutive test win. Key players like Kelsey Clifford and Morwenna Talling helped secure the match, setting up a semi-final clash with France. Scotland's hopes dwindled amid England's impressive offensive and defensive displays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 23:01 IST
England's Unstoppable Women's World Cup Journey: A Record-Breaking Triumph
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

England's relentless charge in the Women's World Cup continued unabated as they crushed Scotland 40-8, recording six tries in a dominating display on Sunday. The victory not only took them into the semi-finals but also set a world record for consecutive test wins, with Kelsey Clifford starring by scoring twice.

The English squad proved their supremacy with four first-half tries, capitalizing on every opportunity at Bristol's Ashton Gate stadium. Aitchison's remarkable performance with five successful conversions took her tally to 15 points, overshadowing Scotland's efforts which peaked with an early penalty and a last-gasp try by Rhona Lloyd.

While Scotland showed brief flashes of resistance, England's superiority was evident as they maintained their winning streak over their northern rivals, a feat they have sustained for 26 years. As England prepares to face France next, their unstoppable momentum suggests they are strong contenders for the World Cup title.

TRENDING

1
England's Dominant Route to Women's World Cup Semi-Finals

England's Dominant Route to Women's World Cup Semi-Finals

 Global
2
Bareilly Land Dispute Escalates into Violent Shooting

Bareilly Land Dispute Escalates into Violent Shooting

 India
3
Pro-Palestinian Protests Halt Vuelta a Espana Finale

Pro-Palestinian Protests Halt Vuelta a Espana Finale

 Global
4
Torrential Rains Cause Havoc in Hyderabad: Two Feared Lost in Floodwaters

Torrential Rains Cause Havoc in Hyderabad: Two Feared Lost in Floodwaters

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025