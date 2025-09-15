Dramatic Comebacks as Spain and Belgium Secure Davis Cup Final 8 Spots

In a thrilling series of matches, Spain clawed back from a 2-0 deficit to secure their place in the Davis Cup Final 8, defeating Denmark 3-2 in their qualifying tie. Meanwhile, Belgium thwarted Australia's comeback attempt, clinching victory in a decisive match on Sunday.

Denmark, having bested Spain in both initial matches on Saturday, was one win away from securing the tie. However, Spaniards Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar claimed the doubles victory, with Martinez overcoming world number 11 Holger Rune in a tense singles match to level the score.

In a historic first, Spain won a Davis Cup tie from being 2-0 down. Belgium's Raphael Collignon emerged as a key player, defeating Australia's Aleksandar Vukic to win the tie in Sydney, despite facing significant challenges throughout the matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)