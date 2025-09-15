Suryakumar Yadav Dedicates Victory Over Pakistan to Armed Forces
Indian cricket captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated the team's Asia Cup win over Pakistan to the country's armed forces and victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. India achieved a resounding victory, reflecting solidarity and strength. The Indian team, led by Yadav, expressed determination and resilience post-match.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a notable show of solidarity, Indian cricket captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated the country's recent Asia Cup victory over Pakistan to the Indian armed forces and victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. This gesture underscored the team's commitment to honoring those who serve and protect.
The India-Pakistan match, marking the teams' first encounter since the terror attack and subsequent Indian military operation, concluded with India securing a commanding win. Yadav's leadership was lauded, especially as the team chose not to engage in the traditional post-match handshake, emphasizing a more profound message.
Yadav, celebrating his 35th birthday, described the win as a 'return gift' to the nation. His emphasis on teamwork and strategic gameplay, particularly in employing spinners effectively, set the tone for a successful match. The Indian side's unity and purpose were evident, illustrating their dedication both on and off the field.
(With inputs from agencies.)
