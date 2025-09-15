Left Menu

PCB demands removal of match referee Andy Pycroft from Asia Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB on Monday demanded immediate removal of match referee Andy Pycroft from the Asia Cup, alleging violation of the apex bodys code of conduct by him during the game against India here.Pycroft officiated the match at the end of which Indian players did not shake hands with the rival team.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 15-09-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 15:25 IST
PCB demands removal of match referee Andy Pycroft from Asia Cup
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday demanded immediate removal of match referee Andy Pycroft from the Asia Cup, alleging violation of the apex body's code of conduct by him during the game against India here.

Pycroft officiated the match at the end of which Indian players did not shake hands with the rival team. The PCB has lodged a formal complaint against Pycroft with the ICC.

''The PCB has lodged a complaint with the ICC regarding violations by the Match Referee of the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC Laws pertaining to the Spirit of Cricket. The PCB has demanded an immediate removal of the Match Referee from the Asia Cup,'' PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi said on 'X'.

Pakistan had earlier taken up the issue with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), labelling the Indian players' conduct as ''unsporting''.

''Team manager Naveed Cheema lodged a strong protest against Indian players' behaviour of not shaking hands. It was deemed as unsporting and against the sport of the game. As a protest we did not send our captain to the post match ceremony,'' read a PCB statement issued earlier.

The arch-rivals faced each other on a cricket ground for the first time since the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir and the ensuing 'Operation Sindoor' by India on terror infrastructure across the border in May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jamiat welcomes SC order on Waqf law, expresses confidence it will 'abolish oppressive law'

Jamiat welcomes SC order on Waqf law, expresses confidence it will 'abolish ...

 India
2
Fed faces economic uncertainty, political pressure as it decides whether to cut rates

Fed faces economic uncertainty, political pressure as it decides whether to ...

 United States
3
UPDATE 3-US, China close to TikTok deal but it could depend on trade concessions, Bessent says

UPDATE 3-US, China close to TikTok deal but it could depend on trade concess...

 Global
4
India can win the women's World Cup provided they handle pressure, says Sulakshana Naik

India can win the women's World Cup provided they handle pressure, says Sula...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025