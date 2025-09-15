Left Menu

Athletics-Canada's Rogers retains world hammer title with huge throw

She then stamped her authority all over the field and the event with her second of 80.51. It was an almost two-metre improvement on her personal best of 78.88 and put her second on the all-time list behind Poland's world record holder Anita Włodarczyk, who has a best of 82.98 set nine years ago.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 19:25 IST
Canada's Olympic champion Camryn Rogers became a double hammer world champion in devastating fashion on Monday as she became the second-longest thrower in history with a second-round effort of 80.51 metres.

Rogers came into the competition as the hot favourite and duly opened proceedings with 78.09 – longer than her leading throw in qualifying. She then stamped her authority all over the field and the event with her second of 80.51.

It was an almost two-metre improvement on her personal best of 78.88 and put her second on the all-time list behind Poland's world record holder Anita Włodarczyk, who has a best of 82.98 set nine years ago. Another effort of 78.27 and a finish of 79.11 for fun merely underlined Rogers' dominance.

China took silver through Zhao Jie, with a personal best of 77.60, and bronze via Zhang Jiale (77.10).

