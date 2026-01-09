Poland's Candid Concerns Over Trump's Greenland Statements

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has expressed his unease regarding President Donald Trump's remarks concerning Greenland. Speaking at a news conference, Tusk highlighted Warsaw's responsibility to maintain a straightforward dialogue with Washington, despite the political tensions brewing within NATO and the U.S. itself.

Tusk underscored Poland's status as a steadfast U.S. ally, advocating for frank discussions between friendly nations. He stated that genuine alliances demand honesty, urging Poland to voice its views without hesitation.

Amid ideological divides, Tusk called for sincerity among allies, stressing that true friendship entails both support and candidness on critical issues impacting global relations.

