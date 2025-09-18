The Rise of Para-Cricket: A Potential Paralympic Game-Changer

Paul Fitzgerald, the head of World Para Athletics, revealed the potential inclusion of para-cricket in the Paralympics, citing a strong personal connection to the sport. Speaking at the World Para Athletics Championships in Delhi, Fitzgerald highlighted his familial ties to cricket through his West Indian wife and Australian parents, emphasizing cricket's cultural significance.

During a media interaction, Fitzgerald elaborated on the requirements for integrating para-cricket into the Paralympic programme. He underscored the importance of meeting specific criteria, emphasizing that successful events like cricket in the LA 2028 Olympics could boost the entire para athletics ecosystem by attracting more attention, government funding, and sponsorships.

Cricket's return to the Olympics after 128 years signifies a milestone in the sport's global reach, with T20 competitions slated for LA 2028. The historic inclusion marks the second Olympic appearance of cricket since Paris 1900. Officials hope that showcasing cricket alongside the Paralympics could propel para sports to new heights.

(With inputs from agencies.)