Nabi's Heroics Propel Afghanistan's Astonishing Comeback Against Sri Lanka

Nuwan Thushara's striking opening spell left Afghanistan reeling in the Asia Cup match, with Afghanistan struggling at the onset under the fast bowler's assault.

However, Mohammad Nabi turned the tide, delivering a stellar performance to bring Afghanistan back into contention, eventually posting a challenging total against Sri Lanka.

Despite early setbacks, Afghanistan's resilience, highlighted by Nabi's heroics and Rashid Khan's crucial contributions, shifted momentum as they posted 169, a score that seemed unlikely in the initial stages.

