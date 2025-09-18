Nabi's Heroics Propel Afghanistan's Astonishing Comeback Against Sri Lanka
Nuwan Thushara's lethal spell put Afghanistan in trouble, but Mohammad Nabi's explosive performance led them to a competitive total of 169 in the Asia Cup. Despite losing momentum early, Afghanistan recovered thanks to Nabi and Rashid Khan's efforts, turning the tables on Sri Lanka.
Nuwan Thushara's striking opening spell left Afghanistan reeling in the Asia Cup match, with Afghanistan struggling at the onset under the fast bowler's assault.
However, Mohammad Nabi turned the tide, delivering a stellar performance to bring Afghanistan back into contention, eventually posting a challenging total against Sri Lanka.
Despite early setbacks, Afghanistan's resilience, highlighted by Nabi's heroics and Rashid Khan's crucial contributions, shifted momentum as they posted 169, a score that seemed unlikely in the initial stages.
