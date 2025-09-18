Left Menu

Nabi's Heroics Propel Afghanistan's Astonishing Comeback Against Sri Lanka

Nuwan Thushara's lethal spell put Afghanistan in trouble, but Mohammad Nabi's explosive performance led them to a competitive total of 169 in the Asia Cup. Despite losing momentum early, Afghanistan recovered thanks to Nabi and Rashid Khan's efforts, turning the tables on Sri Lanka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:03 IST
Nabi's Heroics Propel Afghanistan's Astonishing Comeback Against Sri Lanka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nuwan Thushara's striking opening spell left Afghanistan reeling in the Asia Cup match, with Afghanistan struggling at the onset under the fast bowler's assault.

However, Mohammad Nabi turned the tide, delivering a stellar performance to bring Afghanistan back into contention, eventually posting a challenging total against Sri Lanka.

Despite early setbacks, Afghanistan's resilience, highlighted by Nabi's heroics and Rashid Khan's crucial contributions, shifted momentum as they posted 169, a score that seemed unlikely in the initial stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Britain's Borrowing Surge: A Looming Fiscal Challenge

Britain's Borrowing Surge: A Looming Fiscal Challenge

 Global
2
Bangladeshi Labourers Detained in Tripura Set for Repatriation

Bangladeshi Labourers Detained in Tripura Set for Repatriation

 India
3
Yen Firms Amid BOJ Rate Surprise: Markets Brace for Potential Hikes

Yen Firms Amid BOJ Rate Surprise: Markets Brace for Potential Hikes

 Global
4
Supreme Court Upholds Karnataka's Choice for Mysuru Dasara Inauguration

Supreme Court Upholds Karnataka's Choice for Mysuru Dasara Inauguration

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025