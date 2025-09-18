ICC Contemplates Action: Pakistan's Controversial Moves Challenge Cricket Protocols
The ICC is considering action against Pakistan for multiple breaches of tournament rules and misconduct before their Asia Cup match against the UAE. The issues stem from a protest over Andy Pycroft, a match referee, and breaches of the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) protocol, including unauthorized filming.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is deliberating over potential sanctions against Pakistan following alleged violations of tournament rules prior to their Asia Cup encounter with the UAE, which they delayed in protest against the world body's refusal to remove match referee Andy Pycroft.
An email from ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) accused the board of 'repeated violations' of Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) protocols during the match held on Wednesday. Despite prior warnings, Pakistan reportedly breached these rules by allowing media manager Naeem Gillani to film a crucial meeting, barred from such recordings.
The tension escalated when Pakistan threatened to boycott the match unless their demands were met, leading to an hour's delay. Furthermore, unauthorized recordings of the meeting circulated online, sparking speculation and prompting ICC's response, highlighting the breach of protocol and potential repercussions for the Pakistani team.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ICC vs PCB: Cricket's Rules Under Scrutiny
Handshake Gate: PCB wants Pycroft removed; Will India receive trophy from Naqvi if they win final?
Handshake Gate: PCB wants Pycroft removed; Will India receive trophy from Naqvi if they win final?
Handshake Gate: PCB wants Pycroft removed; Will India receive trophy from Naqvi if they win final?
ICC Rejects PCB's Demand to Remove Andy Pycroft from Asia Cup Panel