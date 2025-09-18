Left Menu

ICC Contemplates Action: Pakistan's Controversial Moves Challenge Cricket Protocols

The ICC is considering action against Pakistan for multiple breaches of tournament rules and misconduct before their Asia Cup match against the UAE. The issues stem from a protest over Andy Pycroft, a match referee, and breaches of the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) protocol, including unauthorized filming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 18-09-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 23:02 IST
ICC Contemplates Action: Pakistan's Controversial Moves Challenge Cricket Protocols
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is deliberating over potential sanctions against Pakistan following alleged violations of tournament rules prior to their Asia Cup encounter with the UAE, which they delayed in protest against the world body's refusal to remove match referee Andy Pycroft.

An email from ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) accused the board of 'repeated violations' of Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) protocols during the match held on Wednesday. Despite prior warnings, Pakistan reportedly breached these rules by allowing media manager Naeem Gillani to film a crucial meeting, barred from such recordings.

The tension escalated when Pakistan threatened to boycott the match unless their demands were met, leading to an hour's delay. Furthermore, unauthorized recordings of the meeting circulated online, sparking speculation and prompting ICC's response, highlighting the breach of protocol and potential repercussions for the Pakistani team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Upholds Karnataka's Choice for Mysuru Dasara Inauguration

Supreme Court Upholds Karnataka's Choice for Mysuru Dasara Inauguration

 India
2
Late-Night Arrests After Cow Slaughter Encounter in Saharanpur

Late-Night Arrests After Cow Slaughter Encounter in Saharanpur

 India
3
South Korea Prioritizes Worker Visa Issues Amidst Massive U.S. Investment Plans

South Korea Prioritizes Worker Visa Issues Amidst Massive U.S. Investment Pl...

 Global
4
Germany Awaits EU Proposal on Frozen Russian Assets

Germany Awaits EU Proposal on Frozen Russian Assets

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025