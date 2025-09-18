ICC Contemplates Action: Pakistan's Controversial Moves Challenge Cricket Protocols

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is deliberating over potential sanctions against Pakistan following alleged violations of tournament rules prior to their Asia Cup encounter with the UAE, which they delayed in protest against the world body's refusal to remove match referee Andy Pycroft.

An email from ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) accused the board of 'repeated violations' of Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) protocols during the match held on Wednesday. Despite prior warnings, Pakistan reportedly breached these rules by allowing media manager Naeem Gillani to film a crucial meeting, barred from such recordings.

The tension escalated when Pakistan threatened to boycott the match unless their demands were met, leading to an hour's delay. Furthermore, unauthorized recordings of the meeting circulated online, sparking speculation and prompting ICC's response, highlighting the breach of protocol and potential repercussions for the Pakistani team.

(With inputs from agencies.)