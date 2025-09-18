Lionel Messi's Game-Changing Contract Extension with Inter Miami: A Win-Win Power Move

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are nearing the finalization of a significant multi-year contract extension that could see the Argentine soccer icon staying with the team until at least 2026, according to sources familiar with the negotiations.

The discussions, which have been ongoing for several months, center around a deal designed to retain Messi, given his substantial influence on Major League Soccer's reputation and the club's financial strategies, particularly with an upcoming new stadium near Miami International Airport.

ESPN and USA Today reported that the agreement is nearly complete, emphasizing the urgency for Inter Miami as they plan to leverage Messi's appeal to boost ticket sales and maintain the team's rising global profile.

(With inputs from agencies.)