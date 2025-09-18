Left Menu

Sri Lanka Storms into Asia Cup Super Fours with Stellar Win

Kusal Mendis shone with an unbeaten 74, leading Sri Lanka to a six-wicket victory over Afghanistan, securing a spot in the Asia Cup Super Fours alongside Bangladesh. Despite Mohammed Nabi's 60-run blitz, Afghanistan's bowling couldn't prevent their tournament exit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 18-09-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 23:53 IST
In a thrilling contest, Sri Lanka's opener Kusal Mendis put on a spectacular display, scoring an unbeaten 74 off just 52 balls to clinch a six-wicket win over Afghanistan, earning them a place in the Asia Cup Super Fours alongside Bangladesh.

Batting first, Afghanistan posted a competitive 169 for eight, thanks to a fiery 22-ball 60 by Mohammed Nabi. Mendis, however, carefully steered Sri Lanka past the target with eight deliveries remaining.

While Afghanistan's bowlers made some inroads into Sri Lanka's lineup, Mendis received crucial support from teammates Kusal Perera and Kamindu Mendis. Earlier, Sri Lankan bowler Nuwan Thushara impressed with figures of 4/18.

(With inputs from agencies.)

