Sri Lanka Storms into Asia Cup Super Fours with Stellar Win

In a thrilling contest, Sri Lanka's opener Kusal Mendis put on a spectacular display, scoring an unbeaten 74 off just 52 balls to clinch a six-wicket win over Afghanistan, earning them a place in the Asia Cup Super Fours alongside Bangladesh.

Batting first, Afghanistan posted a competitive 169 for eight, thanks to a fiery 22-ball 60 by Mohammed Nabi. Mendis, however, carefully steered Sri Lanka past the target with eight deliveries remaining.

While Afghanistan's bowlers made some inroads into Sri Lanka's lineup, Mendis received crucial support from teammates Kusal Perera and Kamindu Mendis. Earlier, Sri Lankan bowler Nuwan Thushara impressed with figures of 4/18.

(With inputs from agencies.)