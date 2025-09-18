Sri Lanka Storms into Asia Cup Super Fours with Stellar Win
Kusal Mendis shone with an unbeaten 74, leading Sri Lanka to a six-wicket victory over Afghanistan, securing a spot in the Asia Cup Super Fours alongside Bangladesh. Despite Mohammed Nabi's 60-run blitz, Afghanistan's bowling couldn't prevent their tournament exit.
In a thrilling contest, Sri Lanka's opener Kusal Mendis put on a spectacular display, scoring an unbeaten 74 off just 52 balls to clinch a six-wicket win over Afghanistan, earning them a place in the Asia Cup Super Fours alongside Bangladesh.
Batting first, Afghanistan posted a competitive 169 for eight, thanks to a fiery 22-ball 60 by Mohammed Nabi. Mendis, however, carefully steered Sri Lanka past the target with eight deliveries remaining.
While Afghanistan's bowlers made some inroads into Sri Lanka's lineup, Mendis received crucial support from teammates Kusal Perera and Kamindu Mendis. Earlier, Sri Lankan bowler Nuwan Thushara impressed with figures of 4/18.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Rise of Para-Cricket: A Potential Paralympic Game-Changer
Sri Lanka Secures Win in Asia Cup Clash Against Afghanistan
Mohammad Nabi Carves His Name in Afghanistan's Cricketing History
Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by six wickets in their last Asia Cup group league match, qualify for Super 4s along with Bangladesh.
ACC Stifles Political Queries Amidst India-Pakistan Cricket Tension