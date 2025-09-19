Erling Haaland Shatters Champions League Records with Unprecedented Goal-Scoring

Erling Haaland continues his incredible ascent in European football by becoming the fastest player to net 50 goals in the Champions League. This remarkable achievement was secured during Manchester City's 2-0 victory over Napoli, with Haaland reaching this milestone in only 49 matches.

Surpassing Ruud van Nistelrooy's previous record of 62 games, Haaland's goal-scoring prowess is turning heads globally. At only 25, he is being compared with legends like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Robert Lewandowski, and his current trajectory suggests that he may soon challenge Ronaldo's all-time record of 141 Champions League goals.

Since joining Manchester City in 2022, Haaland has scored 130 goals in 151 appearances, including club and international competitions this season. His recent performances have moved him past the legendary Alfredo di Stefano and Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the all-time European Cup scorers list, further cementing his place in soccer history.

(With inputs from agencies.)