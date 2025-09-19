Sanju Samson Shines as India Sets Strong Total Against Oman

Sanju Samson made the most of his opportunity on the field, steering India to a solid 188 for eight against Oman in the final Asia Cup league match. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav ensured every playing member got time in the middle, highlighting Samson, who batted in the top three.

Samson's performance, marked by three fours and three sixes, came on a challenging track but provided much-needed assurance before the tournament's critical phase. Contributions from Tilak Varma and Axar Patel further enhanced India's innings, with strategic batting order adjustments showing foresight ahead of the Super 4s.

Skipper Yadav's tactical decisions, including promoting Axar Patel and giving Hardik Pandya and Abhishek Sharma time at the crease, reflected a focus on enhancing the middle-order's performance. Despite a run-out setback for Pandya, India's batting display bodes well for the upcoming match against Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)