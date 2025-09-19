Left Menu

Thrilling Clash: India vs Oman in Asia Cup Group A

The Asia Cup Group A match between India and Oman saw India set a total of 188 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs. Key contributors included Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma. India's varied bowling lineup was countered by Oman's persistent efforts, making for an exciting match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 19-09-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 22:13 IST
Thrilling Clash: India vs Oman in Asia Cup Group A
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a gripping Asia Cup Group A encounter, India confronted Oman, showcasing an impressive scoreboard. On Friday, India crafted a challenging total with standout contributions from Sanju Samson, who scored 56, and Abhishek Sharma with 38 runs.

India faced breakthroughs with wickets at critical moments. Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Yadav managed to stay not out, pushing the total to 188 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Oman's bowling squad persisted with Shah Faisal claiming two crucial wickets, while Aamir Kaleem demonstrated his skill by taking two wickets. The match maintained excitement with both teams displaying strategic gameplay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Surrounds Maharashtra's FRP Fencing Tender

Controversy Surrounds Maharashtra's FRP Fencing Tender

 India
2
Trump's H1-B Hike: U.S. Innovation's Setback, India's Opportunity

Trump's H1-B Hike: U.S. Innovation's Setback, India's Opportunity

 India
3
Tragic Demise: BJP Councillor's Suspicious Death Sparks Investigation

Tragic Demise: BJP Councillor's Suspicious Death Sparks Investigation

 India
4
Diplomacy in Motion: Trump and Xi Discuss TikTok and Trade

Diplomacy in Motion: Trump and Xi Discuss TikTok and Trade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025