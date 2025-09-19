Thrilling Clash: India vs Oman in Asia Cup Group A

In a gripping Asia Cup Group A encounter, India confronted Oman, showcasing an impressive scoreboard. On Friday, India crafted a challenging total with standout contributions from Sanju Samson, who scored 56, and Abhishek Sharma with 38 runs.

India faced breakthroughs with wickets at critical moments. Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Yadav managed to stay not out, pushing the total to 188 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Oman's bowling squad persisted with Shah Faisal claiming two crucial wickets, while Aamir Kaleem demonstrated his skill by taking two wickets. The match maintained excitement with both teams displaying strategic gameplay.

(With inputs from agencies.)