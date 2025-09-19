Mo Katir's Uphill Battle: Overturned Doping Ban and Olympic Hopes

Two-time world championships medalist runner, Mo Katir, faced a setback on Friday when his appeal to overturn a four-year doping ban was dismissed.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld the ban imposed for missed doping tests and subsequent tampering, including falsifying travel documents. Attempts by the Athletics Integrity Unit to extend the ban by an additional year were also dismissed, noting the absence of aggravated circumstances.

Despite the ban, Katir's silver and bronze medal achievements remain intact. As the Moroccan-born athlete aimed for the Paris Olympics, his ban will see him return in time for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

(With inputs from agencies.)