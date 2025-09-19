Left Menu

Mo Katir's Uphill Battle: Overturned Doping Ban and Olympic Hopes

Two-time world championships medalist, Mo Katir, hasn't overturned a four-year doping ban. While he avoids an exclusion from the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, an appeal for a ban extension was rejected. His achievements persist as he keeps his 2023 silver medal and 2022 bronze medal despite the ban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lausanne | Updated: 19-09-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 22:22 IST
  Switzerland
  • Switzerland

Two-time world championships medalist runner, Mo Katir, faced a setback on Friday when his appeal to overturn a four-year doping ban was dismissed.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld the ban imposed for missed doping tests and subsequent tampering, including falsifying travel documents. Attempts by the Athletics Integrity Unit to extend the ban by an additional year were also dismissed, noting the absence of aggravated circumstances.

Despite the ban, Katir's silver and bronze medal achievements remain intact. As the Moroccan-born athlete aimed for the Paris Olympics, his ban will see him return in time for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

