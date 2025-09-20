Left Menu

India Secures Asia Cup Win Amidst Gritty Oman Challenge

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav praised Oman despite their loss in the Asia Cup. Both Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh struggled after a bench period, contributing to India's win. Sanju Samson showcased his form, while Oman's persistence impressed. This performance builds anticipation for the upcoming Super 4s.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 20-09-2025 00:59 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 00:59 IST
Suryakumar Yadav

In a challenging Asia Cup outing, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav defended the performances of Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh, despite their initial struggles against Oman. The duo, after warming the bench previously, faced difficulties amid sweltering conditions at the stadium.

India managed a 21-run victory against Oman in the final Group A match, with Rana and Arshdeep each securing a wicket near the game's conclusion, albeit after leaking runs. Yadav commended Oman for their spirited cricket, describing their efforts as 'unbelievable' and appreciated their 'khadoosness' under coach Sulakshan Kulkarni.

Highlighting player strategies, Suryakumar opted for a lower batting order to prepare for Super 4s, jesting over potential order changes. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson capitalized on his opportunity, crafting a pivotal 56-run inning, and noted Oman's effective bowling. Ahead of upcoming qualifiers, Oman's captain Jatinder Singh expressed pride in their team's execution and readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

