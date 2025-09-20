Left Menu

Cricket Controversy: Afghanistan Spin Duo Breaches ICC Code

Afghan cricketers Noor Ahmad and Mujeeb Ur Rahman faced disciplinary action for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during their Asia Cup match against Sri Lanka. Ahmad showed dissent toward an umpire's decision, while Rahman damaged stumps. Both players admitted their fault, avoiding further hearings.

Afghanistan's spin duo, Noor Ahmad and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, have faced reprimands for violating the ICC Code of Conduct during the Asia Cup match against Sri Lanka on Thursday in Abu Dhabi.

Ahmad breached Article 2.8 by showing dissent at an umpire's decision, while Rahman contravened Article 2.2 by damaging the stumps with his towel. Consequently, each of them received a demerit point added to their disciplinary records, marking their first offences within a 24-month period.

The players have accepted the sanctions proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees without requiring formal hearings. On-field umpires Asif Yaqoob and Virender Sharma, alongside third umpire Faisal Afridi and fourth umpire Rohan Pandit, leveled the charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

