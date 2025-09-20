Left Menu

Fatima Sana Aims to Inspire at ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025

Pakistan's women's cricket team, led by young captain Fatima Sana, aims to inspire with their performance at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. Sana emphasizes unity, self-expression, and resilience to overcome challenges and bring joy and inspiration to fans and aspiring female cricketers in Pakistan.

Pakistan women's team (Photo: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan's national cricket team is set to make waves at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 under the promising leadership of their 23-year-old captain, Fatima Sana. As Pakistan prepares for its sixth appearance at the ODI Women's World Cup, Sana seeks to instill confidence within her ranks.

The young all-rounder is determined not just to lead but to inspire. Writing in her ICC column ahead of the campaign's opener against Bangladesh in Colombo, she shared her aspirations for the team, "My aim is simple: to keep the team united, to encourage every player to express themselves, and to approach each game with belief, discipline and team spirit."

Ranked 8th in the ICC Women's ODI standings, Pakistan's squad faces stiff competition. However, Sana is optimistic about their chances, reflecting confidence from their unbeaten qualifying campaign performance. The team's mix of seasoned players and fresh talent is seen as a strategy for success.

