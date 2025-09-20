Left Menu

Liverpool Triumphs in Merseyside Derby, Extends Winning Streak

Liverpool continued their perfect start to the Premier League season with a 2-1 victory over Everton, propelled by Ryan Gravenberch's goal and assist. Liverpool now boasts a 5-0 record post-Merseyside derby. Everton's Idrissa Gueye scored, but Liverpool held firm despite second-half struggles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Liverpool | Updated: 20-09-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 22:24 IST
Liverpool Triumphs in Merseyside Derby, Extends Winning Streak
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Liverpool continues their undefeated start in the Premier League, securing a 2-1 victory against Everton thanks to Ryan Gravenberch's stellar performance on Saturday. This win maintains Liverpool's perfect record, further strengthening their quest for consecutive league titles, a feat they last achieved in the 1980s.

Despite a lackluster second half, Liverpool managed to fend off Everton, who saw midfielder Idrissa Gueye score in the 58th minute. Liverpool's triumph marks their fifth consecutive home win against the Blues, a record unmatched since the 1930s.

Everton's struggles persist with manager David Moyes failing to secure a victory at Anfield in 23 attempts. As the Merseyside club celebrates its latest win, Liverpool remains a team to watch this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

 India
2
Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

 India
3
Industrial Leaders Urged to Champion J&K Development

Industrial Leaders Urged to Champion J&K Development

 India
4
Mob Fury in Ranchi: Police Station Vandalized After Accident Victim's Death

Mob Fury in Ranchi: Police Station Vandalized After Accident Victim's Death

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025