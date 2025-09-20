Liverpool Triumphs in Merseyside Derby, Extends Winning Streak

Liverpool continues their undefeated start in the Premier League, securing a 2-1 victory against Everton thanks to Ryan Gravenberch's stellar performance on Saturday. This win maintains Liverpool's perfect record, further strengthening their quest for consecutive league titles, a feat they last achieved in the 1980s.

Despite a lackluster second half, Liverpool managed to fend off Everton, who saw midfielder Idrissa Gueye score in the 58th minute. Liverpool's triumph marks their fifth consecutive home win against the Blues, a record unmatched since the 1930s.

Everton's struggles persist with manager David Moyes failing to secure a victory at Anfield in 23 attempts. As the Merseyside club celebrates its latest win, Liverpool remains a team to watch this season.

