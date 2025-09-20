Left Menu

Steelers Edge Thalaivas in Thrilling PKL Clash, Coach Manpreet Singh Hits 100 Wins

In a nail-biting Pro Kabaddi League match, Haryana Steelers secured a 38-36 victory over Tamil Thalaivas. The game marked a milestone for Steelers’ coach Manpreet Singh, becoming the first PKL coach to achieve 100 wins. Steeler's strategic raids and resilient defense proved pivotal in this intense contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 23:17 IST
Players in action during the match (Photo: PKL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling encounter at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur, Haryana Steelers clinched a 38-36 victory over Tamil Thalaivas, marking a historic milestone for head coach Manpreet Singh, who became the first-ever Pro Kabaddi League coach to notch 100 wins.

The game began with Arjun Deshwal putting the Thalaivas ahead, exploiting defensive gaps with aggressive raids. The Steelers, however, regrouped as Vinay and Jaideep mounted a comeback, responding with an All Out to shift momentum just before halftime, securing a 25-16 lead.

The contest remained intense in the second half with both teams exchanging rapid attacks. Substitute Mayank Saini's impactful raids revitalized the Steelers, while crucial plays from Vinay and Hardeep in the closing minutes secured their win, as they extinguished a late Thalaivas surge.

