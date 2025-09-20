Steelers Edge Thalaivas in Thrilling PKL Clash, Coach Manpreet Singh Hits 100 Wins

In a thrilling encounter at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur, Haryana Steelers clinched a 38-36 victory over Tamil Thalaivas, marking a historic milestone for head coach Manpreet Singh, who became the first-ever Pro Kabaddi League coach to notch 100 wins.

The game began with Arjun Deshwal putting the Thalaivas ahead, exploiting defensive gaps with aggressive raids. The Steelers, however, regrouped as Vinay and Jaideep mounted a comeback, responding with an All Out to shift momentum just before halftime, securing a 25-16 lead.

The contest remained intense in the second half with both teams exchanging rapid attacks. Substitute Mayank Saini's impactful raids revitalized the Steelers, while crucial plays from Vinay and Hardeep in the closing minutes secured their win, as they extinguished a late Thalaivas surge.

(With inputs from agencies.)