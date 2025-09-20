Left Menu

Ellie Kildunne Shines as England Triumphs Over France to Reach Women's Rugby World Cup Final

Ellie Kildunne dazzled with two brilliant tries, propelling England to a 35-17 victory over France and securing a spot in the Women's World Cup final against Canada. Despite a resilient French effort, England extended their impressive winning streak and stayed on course for a third World Cup title.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ellie Kildunne showcased her exceptional skills, scoring two remarkable individual tries, as England overcame a dogged French team with a 35-17 win to reach the Women's Rugby World Cup final. The victory sets up a highly anticipated clash with Canada at Twickenham.

Despite hosting a fierce contest at Ashton Gate, England's top-ranked squad extended their world-record winning run to 32 matches. They persevered through a challenging match as France aimed to upend a tough semi-final streak but ultimately fell short against a formidable English side.

England's path to the final was marked by Kildunne's electrifying performance, further strengthened by tries from Amy Cokayne, Abbie Ward, and Megan Jones. While France managed to apply pressure and score, it was Kildunne's brilliance that asserted England's dominance and ended French hopes of reaching the final for the first time.

