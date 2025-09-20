Ellie Kildunne Shines as England Triumphs Over France to Reach Women's Rugby World Cup Final

Ellie Kildunne showcased her exceptional skills, scoring two remarkable individual tries, as England overcame a dogged French team with a 35-17 win to reach the Women's Rugby World Cup final. The victory sets up a highly anticipated clash with Canada at Twickenham.

Despite hosting a fierce contest at Ashton Gate, England's top-ranked squad extended their world-record winning run to 32 matches. They persevered through a challenging match as France aimed to upend a tough semi-final streak but ultimately fell short against a formidable English side.

England's path to the final was marked by Kildunne's electrifying performance, further strengthened by tries from Amy Cokayne, Abbie Ward, and Megan Jones. While France managed to apply pressure and score, it was Kildunne's brilliance that asserted England's dominance and ended French hopes of reaching the final for the first time.

