Griquas' Historic Currie Cup Win After 55 Years

In a stunning comeback, the Griquas clinched the Currie Cup for the first time in 55 years, defeating the Lions 27-25 with a last-minute penalty at Ellis Park. The dramatic victory was sealed by George Whitehead, whose long-range penalty kick with the final whistle secured the historic win.

The game remained fiercely competitive, with both teams scoring three tries each. However, it was Whitehead's steady nerves that proved decisive, as he converted the crucial penalty after Griquas were awarded the chance in the dying seconds of the match.

This victory marks only the fourth Currie Cup title for the team from Kimberley, with previous wins in 1899, 1911, and 1970. The triumph is a significant milestone in the club's history and highlights the thrilling nature of South Africa's domestic rugby competition.

