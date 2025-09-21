Left Menu

Fritz Shock: U.S. Upsets Europe's Tennis Titans at Laver Cup

Taylor Fritz of Team World stunned world number one Carlos Alcaraz at the Laver Cup, securing a convincing victory and extending their lead over Team Europe. Fritz's performance, alongside strong plays by Alex De Minaur and Francisco Cerundolo, showcased Team World's dominance heading into the final day.

Updated: 21-09-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 11:23 IST
In a surprising twist at the Laver Cup, Team World's Taylor Fritz delivered a powerful performance against Team Europe's top-ranked player Carlos Alcaraz. Fritz, who had previously lost all encounters with Alcaraz, overcame the Spaniard with a 6-3 6-2 victory, marking a significant breakthrough in his career.

Following his singles win, Fritz's formidable serve and fearless play were pivotal for Team World's commanding lead of 9-3 going into the final day. The Laver Cup, often seen as tennis's Ryder Cup, awards points over three days of intense matches between European and World players.

Fritz's triumph was complemented by compelling victories from teammates Alex De Minaur and Francisco Cerundolo, amplifying their team's advantage. Their wins against notable European players showcased Team World's strategic strength and determination.

