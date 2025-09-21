U.S. Dominates World Championships with Impressive Relay Performances
Sha'Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles led the U.S. to a relay sweep in the 4x100 at the world championships. Despite challenging weather, Richardson overcame a deficit to secure victory for the women's team, while Lyles and his team maintained U.S. supremacy. The U.S. ended with 26 medals, 16 being gold.
In a thrilling conclusion to the world championships, Sha'Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles spearheaded a relay sweep for the United States in the men's and women's 4x100 meters. Despite the rain-soaked track, Richardson closed a narrow gap against Jamaica, securing victory by a mere .04 seconds with a time of 41.75 seconds.
This triumph added to Melissa Jefferson-Wooden's impressive haul, earning her a third gold medal. On the men's side, Lyles, along with Christian Coleman, Courtney Lindsey, and Kenny Bednarek, clinched gold, solidifying the U.S.'s dominance with a finishing time of 37.29 seconds, ahead of Canada's team by .26 seconds.
The championship concluded with the U.S. amassing a total of 26 medals, including 16 gold medals. But it wasn't without some misses, as the men's 4x400 team fell short against Botswana, which achieved its first-ever relay win. Overall, the championship proved a remarkable display of American athletic prowess.
