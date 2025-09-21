Verstappen Triumphs in Azerbaijan, McLaren Stumbles

Max Verstappen delivered an impressive performance to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, while McLaren's title hopes took a hit. After Oscar Piastri crashed on the first lap, Verstappen raced ahead, leaving Lando Norris unable to capitalize fully.

Verstappen dominated from pole position, orchestrating his win with ease despite windy conditions. Meanwhile, George Russell secured second place for Mercedes, battling illness, and Carlos Sainz, Jr. secured a much-celebrated third place for Williams.

McLaren's struggles persisted as Norris finished seventh, missing a golden opportunity to close the gap in the championship standings. With the constructors' title still out of reach, McLaren faces questions about their strategy moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)