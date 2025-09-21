Daniel Stahl Clinches Dramatic Discus Gold Amidst Rain Delay at 2025 Worlds

Former Olympic gold medalist Daniel Stahl triumphed at the 2025 World Athletics Championships, winning the final gold medal with a sensational discus throw. The competition faced delays due to rain, extending the men's discus final by over two hours.

World record holder Mykolas Alekna made the only legal throw before the athletes were temporarily removed from the stadium for their safety. Upon their return, Stahl delivered his best with a season-high throw of 70.47 meters, captivating an enthusiastic audience with his prowess.

Lithuanian competitor Alekna finished in second place, followed by Alex Rose, who made history by earning Samoa its first world championship medal in discus. The event wrapped up the championship series, leaving a lasting impression on athletes and spectators alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)