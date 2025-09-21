Strasbourg's Triumph in Ligue 1 Amid Weather Woes

Strasbourg soared to third place in Ligue 1 following a thrilling 3-2 victory against Paris FC on Sunday. The match unfolded as leader Paris Saint-Germain's encounter with Marseille was delayed due to adverse weather predictions.

The game saw Strasbourg's 18-year-old Kendry Páez and Guéla Doué, the elder sibling of PSG's Désiré Doué, finding the back of the net in the 27th and 78th minutes, respectively. Paris FC's Nouha Dicko, formerly with Strasbourg, retaliated with a goal, but Emanuel Emegha solidified Strasbourg's lead, leaving Alimami Gory's stoppage-time goal as mere consolation.

Severe weather forecasts prompted the French soccer league to reschedule Sunday night's Marseille vs. PSG match to Monday, disrupting plans for PSG players, including potential Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé, to attend the prestigious ceremony in Paris.

