Fritz Clinches Laver Cup Victory for Team World in San Francisco

Taylor Fritz secured Team World's victory at the Laver Cup in San Francisco with a critical win over Alexander Zverev, ending the match 6-3 7-6(4). This decisive action allowed Team World to capture a 15-9 overall win against Team Europe, reclaiming the title in the prestigious men's team competition.

Throughout the competition, Team World maintained a strong position with an initial 9-3 lead after Saturday's events. With points at stake in the final matches, Team Europe attempted a comeback when Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud gained a win, yet the efforts fell short as subsequent matches favored Team World.

Despite a spirited performance from Team Europe, including a win from U.S. Open champion Carlos Alcaraz over Francisco Cerundolo, the team could not close the points gap. Fritz's win over Zverev cemented the triumphant result for Team World, with London set to host the 2026 edition of the Laver Cup.

