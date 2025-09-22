India's Command Over Pakistan: Not Just a Rivalry

It's time to redefine the narrative surrounding India-Pakistan cricket matches, says Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav, as he calls for dropping the rivalry tag owing to India's consistent superiority over Pakistan. This assertion follows India's recent six-wicket victory in a Super 4 match during the ongoing Asia Cup.

Having clashed on 15 occasions in T20 Internationals, India emerged victorious in 12 encounters, a testament to their dominance. An experienced Pakistani journalist questioned the gap between the teams, to which Suryakumar responded, underscoring the lack of contest given the lopsided win record.

Young Indian opener Abhishek Sharma, who scored a quick 74, pointed out the unnecessary aggression from the Pakistani players during the match. Despite a tough stint for pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Indian players, including Sharma and Shubman Gill, showcased collective spirit and maintained composure to clinch victory.