Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Gears Up for Australian Tour

The captain of the Indian junior women's hockey team, Jyoti Singh, announced that their Australian tour would serve as a significant learning curve, enhancing preparations for the upcoming World Cup.

The matches, slated from September 26 to October 2, include confrontations against the junior Australian team and local Canberra side, Canberra Chill. Expressing her enthusiasm, Jyoti commented on the tour's importance in preparing for the Junior World Cup.

The squad embarked on their journey from Kempegowda International Airport, heading to Canberra through Sydney, for a crucial series of matches leading up to the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup 2025 in Santiago, Chile.

(With inputs from agencies.)