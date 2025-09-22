Left Menu

Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Gears Up for Australian Tour

The Indian junior women's hockey team, led by captain Jyoti Singh, embarks on an Australian tour to gain valuable experience ahead of the World Cup. Scheduled from September 26 to October 2, the team will face the Australian junior team and local side Canberra Chill, hoping to sharpen their skills.

22-09-2025
Jyoti Singh

The captain of the Indian junior women's hockey team, Jyoti Singh, announced that their Australian tour would serve as a significant learning curve, enhancing preparations for the upcoming World Cup.

The matches, slated from September 26 to October 2, include confrontations against the junior Australian team and local Canberra side, Canberra Chill. Expressing her enthusiasm, Jyoti commented on the tour's importance in preparing for the Junior World Cup.

The squad embarked on their journey from Kempegowda International Airport, heading to Canberra through Sydney, for a crucial series of matches leading up to the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup 2025 in Santiago, Chile.

