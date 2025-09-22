Left Menu

Barcelona's Fermin Lopez Sidelined: Impact on LaLiga Campaign

Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez is set to miss three weeks due to a leg muscle injury. The 22-year-old got injured during Barcelona's 3-0 victory over Getafe. The setback comes after his impressive performance earlier this month, affecting Barcelona’s pursuit to close the gap with Real Madrid.

22-09-2025
Barcelona's promising midfielder Fermin Lopez will be absent from the pitch for the next three weeks following a leg muscle injury incurred during the team's weekend triumph over Getafe. The young Spanish international, who had showcased his talent by scoring twice in the recent 6-0 win against Valencia, sustained the injury as he played as a substitute in the second half of Sunday's game.

Barcelona confirmed the setback on X, detailing that Lopez suffered an iliopsoas muscle injury in his left leg and will require a recovery period of about three weeks. This injury poses a short-term challenge for Barcelona as they strive to maintain their competitive edge in LaLiga.

Currently, Barcelona trails arch-rivals Real Madrid by two points. As they prepare to face Oviedo on Thursday, the team will need to adapt strategically to cope with Lopez's absence and keep their title aspirations alive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

