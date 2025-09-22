Left Menu

Ricky Ponting's Vision: Travis Head's Aggression Key in Ashes Battle

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting suggests that vice-captain Travis Head's aggressive batting style can provide Australia with early momentum against England's pace attack in the upcoming Ashes series. Ponting also discusses the potential line-up changes and emphasizes the importance of Ben Stokes' fitness for England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 19:00 IST
Ricky Ponting's Vision: Travis Head's Aggression Key in Ashes Battle
Travis Head (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has underlined the necessity of an aggressive approach by vice-captain Travis Head in the upcoming home Ashes series against England. Ponting believes Head's batting style could offer Australia a crucial edge over England's formidable pace attack.

Ponting argues the strategy would not only help Australia retain the Ashes but also advance their ICC World Test Championship campaign by creating room for all-rounders Cameron Green and Beau Webster in the batting order. Head's impressive track record against England and his versatility at the No.3 spot are seen as benefits.

With the first Ashes Test looming, Ponting also points to unresolved batting line-up decisions for Australia, contrasting this with the relative predictability of England's selection. He highlights England's No.3 position as a potential weakness, with Ben Stokes' fitness emerging as a pivotal aspect influencing the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fed Frenzy: Trump's Pick Sparks Interest Rate Debate

Fed Frenzy: Trump's Pick Sparks Interest Rate Debate

 United States
2
India's Strategic Push for Enhanced Energy Storage

India's Strategic Push for Enhanced Energy Storage

 India
3
Mystery in Tea Garden: Woman Found Dead in Plastic Bag

Mystery in Tea Garden: Woman Found Dead in Plastic Bag

 India
4
Showdown in Court: Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Drama Unfolds

Showdown in Court: Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Drama Unfolds

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025