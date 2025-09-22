Ricky Ponting's Vision: Travis Head's Aggression Key in Ashes Battle

In a bold statement, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has underlined the necessity of an aggressive approach by vice-captain Travis Head in the upcoming home Ashes series against England. Ponting believes Head's batting style could offer Australia a crucial edge over England's formidable pace attack.

Ponting argues the strategy would not only help Australia retain the Ashes but also advance their ICC World Test Championship campaign by creating room for all-rounders Cameron Green and Beau Webster in the batting order. Head's impressive track record against England and his versatility at the No.3 spot are seen as benefits.

With the first Ashes Test looming, Ponting also points to unresolved batting line-up decisions for Australia, contrasting this with the relative predictability of England's selection. He highlights England's No.3 position as a potential weakness, with Ben Stokes' fitness emerging as a pivotal aspect influencing the series.

