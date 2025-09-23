Left Menu

Agnelli's Plea Bargain: A New Dawn for Juventus?

Andrea Agnelli, former Juventus president, has accepted a 20-month suspended sentence in a false accounting trial, possibly paving the way for his return to soccer. The trial highlighted financial irregularities within Juventus, leading to the resignation of Agnelli and the board, and affecting the club's standings in Serie A.

23-09-2025
Agnelli
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a significant legal development, former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has secured a 20-month suspended sentence in relation to a false accounting trial. This outcome might enable Agnelli's return to the soccer arena after his sports ban concludes next month.

The trial's revelations were instrumental to Agnelli's fall from grace at the club, which boasts of a record 36 Serie A titles. Former club officials received similar suspended sentences, highlighting pervasive issues within the organization. Meanwhile, ex-Juventus CEO Maurizio Arrivabene was exonerated by the Rome court.

Despite expressing innocence, Agnelli opted for a plea deal to avoid prolonged legal uncertainty. Juventus, now under a 10-point penalty and expelled from the UEFA Conference League, reached a settlement involving over a million euros with investors. The club and Agnelli maintained their stance of having acted correctly throughout the legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

