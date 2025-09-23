Left Menu

Rahul Chahar Joins Surrey for Season Finale Against Hampshire

Indian leg-spinner Rahul Chahar has been enlisted by Surrey for their final match of the English County season against Hampshire. Initially, Surrey planned to bring back R. Sai Kishore, but his injury paved the way for Chahar's inclusion. Chahar aims to strengthen Surrey's spin attack.

In a notable development, Indian leg-spinner Rahul Chahar has joined Surrey's squad for their concluding match against Hampshire in the English County season. The fixture is slated to occur from September 24 to 27 at the Utilita Bowl.

Chahar, aged 26 and having played seven times for India in white-ball cricket, was registered for the Surrey County Championship's last segment in early September. Nevertheless, he didn't play in prior home games against Warwickshire and Nottinghamshire. His recruitment follows R. Sai Kishore's unexpected finger injury and surgery, which prevented his return.

Chahar, an active Rajasthan player in the Indian domestic circuit, expressed enthusiasm about joining Surrey. The director of cricket at Surrey, Alec Stewart, highlighted the team's proactive squad adjustments due to injury setbacks, stressing the valuable addition of Chahar as a spin option for the final match.

